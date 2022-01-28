Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Derby without Ravel Morrison for Birmingham clash

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 2:43 pm
Ravel Morrison (secnd right) was shown a red card during injury time against Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)
Ravel Morrison (secnd right) was shown a red card during injury time against Nottingham Forest (Tim Goode/PA)

Derby will be without midfielder Ravel Morrison for Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship match against Birmingham.

Morrison was shown a red card in injury time of the 2-1 defeat at East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest, so serves a domestic suspension, but he has since been called up by Jamaica for their World Cup qualifiers.

Poland international Krystian Bielik (knee) could be back in contention for the first time in just under a year following his ACL injury, having featured for the Rams’ under-23s last week.

Teenage defender Dylan Williams has joined Chelsea in a permanent move, while Jordan Brown has signed for League Two club Leyton Orient.

Birmingham could hand debuts to new signings Lyle Taylor and Juninho Bacuna.

Striker Taylor has joined on loan from Forest for the remainder of the season, while Dutch midfielder Bacuna joins on a three-and-a-half-year deal after moving from Scottish Premiership champions Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

Midfielder Gary Gardner is pressing for a start after coming off the bench to score a late goal as Blues fought back to draw 2-2 against Peterborough on Tuesday night.

Forward Troy Deeney (hip), Marcel Oakley (ankle), Ivan Sanchez (leg) and Adan George (ACL) continue their recovery, while veteran defender Harlee Dean has joined Sheffield Wednesday on a loan.

