Lincoln boss Michael Appleton welcomes back Josh Griffiths for Burton clash

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton brings back goalkeeper Josh Griffiths for the visit of Burton to Sincil Bank.

Griffiths missed Saturday’s 2-1 win at Plymouth as a precaution with a minor shoulder injury but, following talks between the Imps and his parent club West Brom, the England Under-21 keeper has been given the green light to return.

He takes over from Sam Long, who made his debut at Plymouth and will now join Irish Premier Division side Drogheda United on loan, along with fellow youngster Sean Roughan.

Long makes the move following the arrival of Jordan Wright from Nottingham Forest, who was part of a busy January transfer window for the Imps, with defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy and forwards Morgan Whittaker, Liam Cullen, John Marquis and Ben House also being snapped up.

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink must decide whether to start with former Motherwell striker Louis Moult after he was introduced late on in the 1-0 defeat by MK Dons on Tuesday night.

Moult joined the club in the summer transfer window before an ankle injury picked up in pre-season saw him ruled out until January.

Hasselbaink is awaiting news of the fitness of Ryan Leak (head) and Jonny Smith (hamstring) but central defender Sam Hughes is expected to recover from a head injury sustained in Tuesday’s game.

The manager will also check on the fitness of defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, who needed treatment just before the hour and was replaced by William Kokolo.