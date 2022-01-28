Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I never doubted myself – Giorgos Giakoumakis always had faith despite slow start

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 4:47 pm
Giorgos Giakoumakis never doubted himself during slow start at Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)
Giorgos Giakoumakis insists he never doubted himself despite the slow start to his Celtic career.

The Greece striker struggled to make an impact after signing from Dutch side VVV-Venlo last summer due to injury and fitness issues, but after putting in extra training during the winter break he came off the bench against Hibernian on January 17.

Giakoumakis then scored in the Scottish Cup win at Alloa last Saturday – on his first start since October – and in the cinch Premiership win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

Kyogo Furuhashi is still out with a hamstring injury while fellow Japan striker Daizen Maeda is on international duty, which means the 27-year-old Greek forward will keep his place in the side for the visit of Dundee United on Saturday and he insists his confidence has never wavered.

He said: “No, I never doubted myself because I believe in my abilities.

“I have a big motivation, I have big dreams, big targets and the only thing I was wishing was to be healthy. This was the only thing I was worrying about.

“I can say I feel confident now. I had a tough period during the first six months with some injuries.

“I missed the pre-season so it was difficult for me to get back fit. I stayed for extra training during the days off my team mates had. It was really difficult for me.

“I had to get fit and now I am fit and because of that, I’m happy and of course I will give my best.”

