Danny Mullen could be back for Dundee's clash with St Mirren By Press Association January 28, 2022, 4:57 pm Danny Mullen was absent in midweek (David Young/PA) Dundee striker Danny Mullen could return for the cinch Premiership clash with former club St Mirren. Mullen missed the midweek draw against St Johnstone with a sickness bug. Niall McGinn and Jay Chapman are in line for home debuts. Jordan Marshall remains a doubt while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) are long-term absentees. St Mirren have no fresh injury concerns for the trip to Tayside. Defender Conor McCarthy (hamstring) remains out.