Danny Mullen could be back for Dundee’s clash with St Mirren

Dundee striker Danny Mullen could return for the cinch Premiership clash with former club St Mirren.

Mullen missed the midweek draw against St Johnstone with a sickness bug.

Niall McGinn and Jay Chapman are in line for home debuts.

Jordan Marshall remains a doubt while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) are long-term absentees.

St Mirren have no fresh injury concerns for the trip to Tayside.

Defender Conor McCarthy (hamstring) remains out.