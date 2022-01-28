Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vicente Besuijen set to make Aberdeen debut against St Johnstone

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 4:57 pm
Aberdeen will have a new player in their squad (Jane Barlow/PA)
Aberdeen will have a new player in their squad (Jane Barlow/PA)

Vicente Besuijen could make his Aberdeen debut against cinch Premiership bottom club St Johnstone.

The Holland youth international’s work permit has been finalised.

Jonny Hayes and Jack MacKenzie are back in training and could return from injury but Marley Watkins (foot) remains out, along with long-term absentees Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin.

Midfielder Melker Hallberg will make his St Johnstone debut at Pittodrie after joining from Hibernian.

Recent recruit Nadir Ciftci is out with the hamstring injury he suffered against Dundee in midweek and could be absent for several weeks.

Michael O’Halloran (hamstring) is rated 50-50 by manager Callum Davidson, while Shaun Rooney and Craig Bryson are both sidelined by ankle problems and David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season.

