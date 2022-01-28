Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Kieffer Moore missing again as Cardiff host Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 5:29 pm
Kieffer Moore will be missing for Cardiff once again on Sunday (Simon Galloway/PA)
Kieffer Moore will be missing for Cardiff once again on Sunday (Simon Galloway/PA)

Cardiff will be without Kieffer Moore again for Sunday’s visit of Nottingham Forest.

The Wales striker, who has been linked with a January move to Cardiff’s Sky Bet Championship rivals Bournemouth, has sat out the last four games and not played since December 30.

Manager Steve Morison says an ankle injection has prevented Moore’s return to full-time training and James Collins is set to lead the Bluebirds’ attack.

Loan signing Tommy Doyle will make his home debut after the Manchester City midfielder’s impressive bow at Bristol City last weekend.

Forest are still without Alex Mighten and Joe Lolley due to knee injuries.

Reds boss Steve Cooper hopes Mighten will rejoin training with his first-team squad next week, while Lolley is a little further behind in his rehabilitation.

Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager are away on international duty and there will be much focus on Brennan Johnson.

The Wales winger has scored four goals in his last seven Championship appearances and Forest are determined to retain his services despite strong interest from Premier League club Brentford.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal