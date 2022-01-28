Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Malky Mackay urges Ross County to rise to occasion against Rangers

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 5:35 pm
Malky Mackay is looking forward to the challenge posed by Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Malky Mackay is looking forward to the challenge posed by Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Malky Mackay wants his Ross County players to rise to the occasion against Rangers on Saturday.

The cinch Premiership champions won 4-2 in an entertaining encounter when they visited Dingwall last August.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side travel north for the lunchtime kick-off with a four-point lead over Celtic at the top of the table while the Staggies are in 10th place, six points ahead of bottom side St Johnstone.

County boss Mackay wants his side to embrace the challenge in front of what will be a packed house with an enthusiastic travelling support.

He said: “Rangers brought a massive support with them which they do all over and it made for a really good, entertaining game so I don’t think there will be anything different come the weekend.

“I think there will be a good support here again, hopefully we have all our own fans in as well and good atmosphere and full stadiums make for places you want as footballers, coaches and managers.

“The challenge to players, you always want to play against the best teams and in front of as many people as you can and when you get to do that in life it is something you want more of.

“When you go to Parkhead or Ibrox or either of the Old Firm come here, what you are getting is a game against a top quality team with a great atmosphere.

“That’s what I say to players, that they should enjoy and embrace that.

“To play against the best players as you can, as long as you can, as much as you can, is certainly how I embraced my career.

“The bigger the team you played, the more of a challenge you had but you should want to challenge yourself against the biggest and the best and invariably when you do that you rise to the challenge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal