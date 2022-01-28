Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FA announces ‘significant increase’ in Women’s FA Cup prize money from 2022-23

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 5:41 pm
Chelsea won the 2020-21 Women’s FA Cup with victory over Arsenal in December (John Walton/PA)
The Football Association has announced there will be a “significant increase” in prize money for the Women’s FA Cup next season as Aston Villa boss Carla Ward added to Emma Hayes’ criticism of the disparity between the current figures and those for the men’s competition.

The prize money for winning this season’s men’s FA Cup final is £1.8million, with £900,000 for the runners-up, while for the women’s it is £25,000 and £15,000.

Hayes, whose Chelsea side were the 2020-21 cup winners, was this week quoted by a number of national newspapers as saying the disparity was “completely unacceptable”, and Ward on Friday morning described it as “really disappointing” and “not OK”.

The matter had also come up during a Parliamentary debate on women’s football on Wednesday, with Alison McGovern, the MP for Wirral South, saying there was “absolutely no objective justification for that incredible disparity in prize money.”

Meanwhile, the group Women’s Football Fan Collective has been calling upon supporters to take part in a protest at this weekend’s fourth-round ties with chants in the 51st and 71st minutes of ‘no ifs, no buts, we want an equal FA Cup’.

On Friday afternoon, the FA released a statement that read: “The FA has had a clear plan for women’s football that has seen it become one of the biggest successes across sport in our country. The growth at all levels has been game-changing and we’re incredibly proud of the progress that we have led.

“To drive this growth we invested over £50 million into our initial ‘Gameplan for Growth’ strategy which doubled female participation, delivered professional and semi-professional women’s football and a successful England team.

Hayes has been quoted as saying the disparity in prize money is
“We built on this with even more investment in our ‘Inspiring Positive Change’ strategy that launched last year, with a long-term plan to work with Women’s Super League and Championship clubs to accelerate growth of audiences and revenues. This will help make women’s football in England more commercially viable in the future and allow further re-investment.

“The Women’s FA Cup’s significant development over the last few years is just one example of this growth. Whilst the competition doesn’t yet drive commercial revenue to fund prize money growth, the FA Board has agreed a significant increase in prize money to support the competition’s continued development. More details are to be announced in due course and the additional prize money will come into effect from the 2022-23 season.”

Ward had earlier been asked at a press conference ahead of Villa’s home tie against Chelsea on Saturday about Hayes’ comments and for her own thoughts on the matter.

And she said: “I have to agree. We’re not asking for equal pay, because we know where the games are at commercially, and we know we’re not quite there yet in terms of that. But when we’re talking about prize money, that comes from the FA, it’s something they can control. It’s really disappointing, but I’ve said it for years. It’s not OK.

Carla Ward's Aston Villa host Chelsea in a fourth-round tie on Saturday (Barrington Coombs/PA).
“It needs looking at, probably needs a head wobble. Because right now, the women’s game is growing at a rapid rate. The visibility is huge, there’s some unbelievable quality coming through, more people are sitting up and paying attention.

“But it seems the prize money is not replicating what we’re seeing out there. So it’s disappointing and quite honestly I think it needs looking at.”

Victorious sides in the fourth round of this term’s men’s competition will receive £90,000 – the figure is £2,000 for the women’s teams, with losing sides getting £500.

The other tie on Saturday sees Chelsea and Villa’s WSL rivals Manchester City play third-tier Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Forest boss Andy Cook, speaking before the FA’s statement was released, told the PA news agency: “I think this probably puts it into perspective – should we lose the game on Saturday, it costs us more to pay the referee and the officials that we’ll have than we will get in prize money from the fixture. So that probably tells its own story.

“Do I agree with Emma and Carla? I agree absolutely. It needs looking at, it is a complete disparity.

“I’m not a big believer in just throwing money at things, that’s never the answer – there has to be conversations had. It has to be done in the right and correct way.

“But you have to be honest with the reality we’re in – if we lose this game, the money we’ll earn will be less than we have to pay out for the referee and the three officials. So it’s not brilliant at all, and it needs looking at.”

