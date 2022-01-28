Carragher’s birthday wish and Bairstow in Scarborough – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 28.

Football

Wayne Rooney impressed a former team-mate.

Tops this from Wazzaaaaa… https://t.co/OSpXNdPZAa — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 28, 2022

A day in the life of a pundit, by Micah Richards.



Trent Alexander-Arnold chilled out.

A Liverpool great celebrated his birthday.

🔴 𝙇 𝙀 𝙂 𝙀 𝙉 𝘿 🔴 Have a great day, @Carra23 🥳 pic.twitter.com/sn1V5cCLSf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 28, 2022

He made a special request for his present.

Luis Diaz would be a lovely birthday present if you can get it done before the days out 🤞🏻❤️ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 28, 2022

West Ham celebrated a club great.

A birthday for a European Cup winner.

Happy birthday to Aston Villa legend, Kenny Swain! 💜 pic.twitter.com/83s03fbzdp — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 28, 2022

Cricket

Steve Smith tried his best to make the Big Bash final.

Good luck to the @SixersBBL in the Big bash final tonight and also to the Italian import Stephano making his debut 😂 pic.twitter.com/aVsARhkhIJ — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) January 28, 2022

England celebrated an Ashes century in Australia.

Heather Knight batting at the Manuka Oval 🔥 5️⃣1️⃣ v Australia, 20176️⃣7️⃣ v India, 20207️⃣8️⃣ v Australia, 20201️⃣0️⃣8️⃣* v Thailand, 20206️⃣2️⃣ v Pakistan, 2020 1️⃣2️⃣7️⃣* v Australia, 2022#Ashes | #AUSvENG | @Heatherknight55 pic.twitter.com/bIGffJV08G — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 28, 2022

Jonny Bairstow was sunning it up in Scarborough!

Tennis

Rafael Nadal moved to within one match of a record-breaking 21st grand slam men’s singles title.

Ben Stiller enjoyed Nadal’s performance.

Watching 35 year old #Rafa operate at this level is so special. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 28, 2022

Daniil Medvedev lost his cool.

"𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐩𝐢𝐝?! Look at me! I'm talking to you!" Daniil Medvedev is absolutely fuming with the umpire 😡#AusOpen | @DaniilMedwed pic.twitter.com/zF1R3ug2Dh — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 28, 2022

I can only imagine what would happen if this was me 😂😂😂 https://t.co/REiJfsRWvM — David Warner (@davidwarner31) January 28, 2022

Wimbledon unveiled its official towels.

Proudly presenting…the Official 2022 Championships towels ✨ This year, our towels will not just accompany the players across all of our courts, but also mark the centenary of another #Wimbledon icon – Centre Court 🌱 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) January 28, 2022

Boxing

Tyson Fury had a laugh.