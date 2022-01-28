Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tyson Fury to defend title against Dillian Whyte as Frank Warren wins purse bid

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 7:29 pm
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his WBC title against fellow Briton Dillian Whyte (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tyson Fury will defend his world heavyweight title against fellow Briton Dillian Whyte.

Fury’s UK-based promoter Frank Warren announced on Friday that he had won a purse bid to stage the WBC heavyweight clash.

“Queensberry and Top Rank are delighted to announce that WBC and lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his titles against Dillian Whyte following today’s purse bids,” Warren posted on his Twitter account.

“A venue and date for the fight will be announced in due course.”

Fury greeted the news by posting a video of himself in action, with its footage including the lyrics: “I’m coming home baby now… I’m sorry now I ever went away.”

The tweet added: “BIG GK (Gypsy King) IS COMING HOME! UK BABY!”

Fury has not fought in the United Kingdom since beating Francesco Pianeta in Belfast in August 2018.

The 33-year-old’s last five fights have been held in the United States, including his trilogy with Deontay Wilder.

Unbeaten Fury had recently hit out at Whyte and Anthony Joshua as he waited for confirmation of his next opponent.

There had been talk of a unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk, holder of the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, but Joshua is entitled to a rematch with the Ukrainian following his defeat to him last year.

A video posted on Warren’s Twitter account on Thursday showed Fury calling out Whyte, following suggestions the mandatory challenger had been in a dispute with the WBC over pay.

“I can’t wait to punch Dillian Whyte’s face right in mate,” said Fury.

“I’m going to give him the best hiding he’s ever had in his life, boy. Dillian Whyte, train hard sucker ‘cos you’re getting annihilated, bum.”

