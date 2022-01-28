Graham Alexander adds Joe Efford to Motherwell’s striking options By Press Association January 28, 2022, 8:01 pm Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has signed American forward Joe Efford (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has added American forward Joe Efford to his striking options at Fir Park. Efford, 25, has arrived from Belgian club Waasland-Beveren for an undisclosed fee and signed a deal until the summer of 2023. Alexander told the Motherwell website: “We are very happy to bring Joe to the club and add to our attacking options. “He has a great work ethic, real pace and goalscoring abilities from either side of the front three. “He’s at a great age and after speaking with him, I know he is highly motivated to succeed at Motherwell.” Efford began his professional career at Botosani in Romania after opting out of a college scholarship in the United States. He went on to play for Mallorca in Spain and Ergotelis in Greece before joining Waasland-Beveren in 2020. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close