On this day in 2016: Nemanja Vidic announced his retirement from the game

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 6:01 am
Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic announced his retirement from football on January 29, 2016 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic announced his retirement from football on this day in 2016.

Vidic, who was 34 at the time, made the decision after formally rescinding his contract with Inter Milan earlier in the month.

“The time has come for me to hang up my boots,” Vidic told Manchester United’s website.

Manchester United’s Nemanja Vidic (right) scoring against Bayern Munich in the Champions League (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The injuries I have had in the last few years have taken their toll.

“I would like to thank all the players I have played with, all the managers and staff I have worked with, and say a big ‘thank you’ to the fans for their support over the years.”

The Serbian – who made 56 appearances for his country – joined United in the 2005-06 season from Spartak Moscow and went on to form a fine centre-back partnership with Rio Ferdinand.

Vidic and Rio Ferdinand during the 2011 Barclays Premier League victory parade through Manchester (PA)

Vidic’s time with the Red Devils saw him win the 2007-08 Champions League, plus five Premier League titles.

He left Old Trafford to join Inter in July 2014 and played 28 times for the San Siro side, but hernia and back injuries meant he failed to feature for the Nerazzurri in the 2015/16 season.

