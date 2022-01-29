Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ivan Toney apologises for ‘unacceptable language’ used about Brentford in video

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 8:55 am
Brentford’s Ivan Toney has apologised after appearing to swear in a video on social media (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has apologised after a video of him saying “f*** Brentford” was published on social media.

The Bees launched an investigation after the video emerged of Toney, who is on holiday in Dubai during the Premier League winter break.

The 25-year-old has admitted his language was “unacceptable” and has vowed to work hard for Thomas Frank’s team in the second half of the season.

He wrote on Twitter: “I am aware of a video of me that was published on social media today, taken in Dubai where I have been on holiday during the winter break. In it, I used language that was unacceptable.

“The video was cut short and edited, but I have to accept the impact this has had and I realise I should not have put myself in that position.

“I have explained to the gaffer what happened and apologised to him but I also want to apologise to all Brentford fans. I respect the way you all support the team and I have to say how much I love playing for the club and for you.

Ivan Toney, left, has spoken to Brentford boss Thomas Frank, right, about the incident
“I’ll be back at training next week, working hard to score more goals to win us more games for the rest of the season.”

Brentford had launched an investigation after the video emerged on Friday night.

“Brentford FC are aware of the video and are investigating,” a club spokesperson said.

Toney has scored six goals in 21 Premier League games this season and will hope to be involved when the Bees play Everton in the FA Cup next Saturday.

