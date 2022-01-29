Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ashleigh Barty ends her country’s 44-year wait – day 13 at the Australian Open

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 2:55 pm
Ashleigh Barty won a historic Australian Open title (Andy Brownbill/AP)
Ashleigh Barty ended Australia’s 44-year wait for a home singles champion at Melbourne Park on Saturday.

The world number one claimed her third grand slam title with a 6-3 7-6 (2) victory over Danielle Collins to add to her French Open and Wimbledon crowns.

On a historic night for Australia, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis then claimed the men’s doubles title by beating compatriots Matt Ebden and Max Purcell.

Picture of the day

Ashleigh Barty roars in triumph
Tweet of the day

Attention on Peng Shuai

Peng Shuai T-shirts were visible in the crowd
Activists who were ejected from Melbourne Park last week fulfilled their promise to hand out hundreds of T-shirts drawing attention to the wellbeing of Chinese player Peng Shuai after tournament organisers decided the garments would be permitted after all.

Melbourne marathon

Who’s up next?

The tournament reaches its climax with the men’s singles final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev.

History will be made either way. Nadal, having feared his career was over only a couple of months ago, can become the first man in history to win a 21st slam singles title.

World number two Medvedev, meanwhile, is bidding to become the first man in the Open era to follow his maiden slam crown by winning the next major tournament as well.

