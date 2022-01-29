Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four EFL games halted due to medical incidents in the stands

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 4:23 pm Updated: January 29, 2022, 4:57 pm
Play was stopped for a medical emergency in the stands at Craven Cottage (Adam Davy/PA)
Fulham, Oldham, Wycombe and Bradford all saw their home matches halted due to medical incidents in the crowd on Saturday afternoon.

Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham had their game against Blackpool stopped after 16 minutes due to an emergency in the Hammersmith End.

Referee Peter Bankes took the players off the pitch while the supporter received medical attention. Pictures showed fans holding up flags to shield the fan from view as medics attended to the individual.

Fulham and Blackpool players leave the pitch
There was a delay of more than half-an-hour before play was able to resume, with Fulham confirming on Twitter that the supporter was being transferred to hospital.

“We’re sending our thoughts and best wishes for a full and speedy recovery,” the club said.

At Oldham a fan was taken ill during the early stages of their League Two game against Rochdale.

As at Craven Cottage, referee Darren Drysdale took both sets of players back to the dressing rooms while the person was attended to in the stand.

Play resumed at Boundary Park following a break of 23 minutes, with Oldham saying on Twitter the fan was “back responsive and receiving treatment” and later adding he was “at hospital in a stabilised condition”.

“A heartfelt thank you to supporters who alerted it quickly to the stewards and medical team in the Main Stand Upper,” the club said.

The League One match between Wycombe and MK Dons was halted for a couple of minutes late in the first half because of what the Dons described as “a medical incident behind the Wycombe goal”.

Wycombe added on Twitter: “A young supporter who fell momentarily ill in the terrace in the first half is feeling okay and being looked after in the first-aid room.”

At Bradford, the club said their clash with Crawley was held up as a fan “looked in some discomfort” before adding that they were taken away by the club’s medical staff.

