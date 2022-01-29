Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plymouth return to winning ways at struggling Doncaster

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 5:01 pm
Joe Edwards struck for Plymouth (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Plymouth picked up their first League One win since Boxing Day as they came from behind to triumph 3-1 at bottom-placed Doncaster.

Branden Horton had put Doncaster ahead early but efforts from Luke Jephcott, Joe Edwards and Jordon Garrick saw Argyle, two points off the top six, complete the turnaround.

Doncaster took the lead after 10 minutes when an attempt to clear a Tommy Rowe cross was sliced straight at Horton, who turned home.

Rovers were buoyed and could have extended their advantage through new signing Mipo Odubeko and Josh Martin.

But Plymouth grabbed the equaliser in the 23rd minute when Jephcott powered in a cutback from Niall Ennis.

Doncaster were the most threatening before the break and should have been ahead with Odubeko missing a pair of chances.

Plymouth moved 2-1 in front after 63 minutes when an unmarked Edwards headed home a deep cross from Macaulay Gillesphey.

Both sides rattled the post in quick succession with Rowe volleying off the upright shortly before Jephcott almost doubled his tally.

Argyle extended their advantage when substitute Garrick smashed in from 10 yards with 11 minutes remaining, leaving Doncaster 10 points from safety.

