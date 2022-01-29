Plymouth return to winning ways at struggling Doncaster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth picked up their first League One win since Boxing Day as they came from behind to triumph 3-1 at bottom-placed Doncaster.

Branden Horton had put Doncaster ahead early but efforts from Luke Jephcott, Joe Edwards and Jordon Garrick saw Argyle, two points off the top six, complete the turnaround.

Doncaster took the lead after 10 minutes when an attempt to clear a Tommy Rowe cross was sliced straight at Horton, who turned home.

Rovers were buoyed and could have extended their advantage through new signing Mipo Odubeko and Josh Martin.

But Plymouth grabbed the equaliser in the 23rd minute when Jephcott powered in a cutback from Niall Ennis.

Doncaster were the most threatening before the break and should have been ahead with Odubeko missing a pair of chances.

Plymouth moved 2-1 in front after 63 minutes when an unmarked Edwards headed home a deep cross from Macaulay Gillesphey.

Both sides rattled the post in quick succession with Rowe volleying off the upright shortly before Jephcott almost doubled his tally.

Argyle extended their advantage when substitute Garrick smashed in from 10 yards with 11 minutes remaining, leaving Doncaster 10 points from safety.