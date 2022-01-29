Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matty Stevens and Jamille Matt score again as Forest Green march on

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 5:07 pm
Jamille Matt was on target for Forest Green (Mike Egerton/PA)
Prolific strikers Matty Stevens and Jamille Matt both netted as Forest Green thrashed Tranmere 4-0 to move 10 points clear of their second-placed opponents at the top of League Two.

Stevens and Matt bagged typical poachers’ goals to put the visitors 2-0 up at half-time and the win was sealed thanks to superb finishes from Jordan Moore-Taylor and Regan Hendry.

The opener came in the sixth minute when former Tranmere loanee Kane Wilson found his way in behind Calum MacDonald and crossed to Stevens, who swept the ball home for his 16th goal of the season.

Initially shaken by conceding so early, Tranmere did start to come back into the game only for Matt to convert Nicky Cadden’s cross for his 17th league goal of the campaign, doubling Forest Green’s advantage three minutes before the break.

Any hopes of a turnaround were ended by Moore-Taylor’s effort in the 53rd minute and Hendry soon put the icing on the cake, firing beyond Ross Doohan from the edge of the box after a cross was only half cleared.

It could have been worse for Tranmere but Doohan managed to save substitute Josh March’s penalty with pretty much the last kick of the game.

