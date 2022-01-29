Dion Charles at the double as Bolton smash six past promotion-chasing Sunderland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Striker Dion Charles scored twice as Bolton recorded a third successive Sky Bet League One win by beating shambolic Sunderland 6-0 at the UniBol Stadium.

Former Accrington ace Charles, who notched the match clincher at Shrewsbury last week, netted in each half.

Dapo Afolayan, Kieran Lee, Declan John and a Danny Batth own goal completed Wanderers’ biggest win of the season.

Lee Johnson’s Black Cats, despite only one win in their four previous games, began the afternoon as joint leaders.

But their credentials as automatic promotion candidates will be called into question after this heavy defeat.

Wanderers made an unlikely but successful promotion push in the second half of last season.

And while only 14th and still 14 points off the play-offs, on this performance Ian Evatt’s rejuvenated side will fancy its chances of repeating that feat.

Charles punished Sunderland’s defensive hesitancy for a 19th-minute opener. Top scorer Afolayan started and finished a move, also involving Charles and Lee, four minutes from half-time to double the lead.

Afolayan turned provider for Charles to make it 3-0 after 51 minutes while Bolton’s two-goal hero played in Lee for the fourth eight minutes later.

Batth headed in Amadou Bakayoko’s cross after 85 minutes before John’s deflected shot completed a famous win.