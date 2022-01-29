Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dion Charles at the double as Bolton smash six past promotion-chasing Sunderland

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 5:07 pm
Dion Charles struck twice against Sunderland (Martin Rickett/PA)
Striker Dion Charles scored twice as Bolton recorded a third successive Sky Bet League One win by beating shambolic Sunderland 6-0 at the UniBol Stadium.

Former Accrington ace Charles, who notched the match clincher at Shrewsbury last week, netted in each half.

Dapo Afolayan, Kieran Lee, Declan John and a Danny Batth own goal completed Wanderers’ biggest win of the season.

Lee Johnson’s Black Cats, despite only one win in their four previous games, began the afternoon as joint leaders.

But their credentials as automatic promotion candidates will be called into question after this heavy defeat.

Wanderers made an unlikely but successful promotion push in the second half of last season.

And while only 14th and still 14 points off the play-offs, on this performance Ian Evatt’s rejuvenated side will fancy its chances of repeating that feat.

Charles punished Sunderland’s defensive hesitancy for a 19th-minute opener. Top scorer Afolayan started and finished a move, also involving Charles and Lee, four minutes from half-time to double the lead.

Afolayan turned provider for Charles to make it 3-0 after 51 minutes while Bolton’s two-goal hero played in Lee for the fourth eight minutes later.

Batth headed in Amadou Bakayoko’s cross after 85 minutes before John’s deflected shot completed a famous win.

