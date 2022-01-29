Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wigan lose top spot in League One after draw at Cheltenham

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 5:09 pm
Wigan were held at Cheltenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Wigan slipped off top spot in the Sky Bet Championship as their four-match winning run was ended by a goalless draw at battling Cheltenham.

Leam Richardson’s side have still not lost on the road since the opening day of the season, but they could not find a way past ex-Latics goalkeeper Owen Evans and surrendered top spot to Rotherham.

Alfie May’s corner was nodded into the middle by Will Boyle and Callum Wright headed over from a good position in the fifth minute as Cheltenham started well.

Gwion Edwards saw a low shot flash wide of the left post at the other end in the 24th minute, but the leaders found it hard to break down their well-drilled hosts.

May fired wide after the ball fell kindly to him in the Wigan box in the 28th minute.

Wigan missed a big chance to take the lead eight minutes after half-time when Graeme Shinnie’s pass was helped on by the chest of Josh Magennis into the path of Will Keane, but the striker could not hit the target and injured himself in the process.

Jack Whatmough shot straight at Evans, who kept his first League One clean sheet of the season to frustrate his former club as Cheltenham registered a fourth draw in their last five, despite having debutant Ben Williams sent off for a second yellow card in stoppage time.

