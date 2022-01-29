Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
AFC Wimbledon’s woes in 2022 continue after draw with Shrewsbury

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 5:11 pm
Ayoub Assal opened the scoring for AFC Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ayoub Assal opened the scoring for AFC Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

AFC Wimbledon’s search for a first win in 2022 continues after they drew 1-1 with fellow Sky Bet League One strugglers Shrewsbury at Plough Lane.

The Dons took the lead after 13 minutes when Ayoub Assal tucked his header perfectly into the corner from Ethan Chislett’s pinpoint cross.

They looked the more threatening of the two sides for the majority of the first half and came out in search of a second goal straight after the break.

Jack Rudoni almost made it 2-0 with an effort from just outside the box which sailed narrowly wide.

Wimbledon were made to pay for not extending their lead shortly after, as Shrewsbury found an equaliser with a scrappy goal from Daniel Udoh 13 minutes into the second half.

After a tense first hour, both sides threw caution to the wind in search of a winner in a frantic final 30 minutes.

Chances came thick and fast for both teams, but ultimately neither could do enough and had to settle for a point.

