Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Nathan Smith earns Port Vale win over Scunthorpe

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 5:11 pm
Nathan Smith scored Port Vale’s winner (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Nathan Smith scored Port Vale’s winner (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Nathan Smith scored the only goal as Port Vale secured a first win in five league games with a 1-0 victory over struggling Scunthorpe.

In an uneventful opening period, Kian Harratt looked the most likely to break the deadlock when he redirected Chris Hussey’s corner onto the foot of the post.

The travelling Iron, who had suffered five straight losses heading into the fixture, threatened an unlikely opener but George Taft’s header dropped wide of the target.

Despite being hampered by the blustery conditions, the Valiants returned from the interval in the ascendancy and nearly took the lead through James Wilson’s glancing header.

The former Manchester United forward then combined with strike partner Harratt as the latter had another sight of goal, with the home side tightening their grip on the fixture.

Darrell Clarke’s side were finally rewarded when a Hussey corner found its way to the far post where the stooping Smith was ready and waiting to bundle in.

Tyrese Sinclair spurned a golden opportunity to level late on as Vale recorded a first victory at home since November.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal