Nathan Smith earns Port Vale win over Scunthorpe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nathan Smith scored the only goal as Port Vale secured a first win in five league games with a 1-0 victory over struggling Scunthorpe.

In an uneventful opening period, Kian Harratt looked the most likely to break the deadlock when he redirected Chris Hussey’s corner onto the foot of the post.

The travelling Iron, who had suffered five straight losses heading into the fixture, threatened an unlikely opener but George Taft’s header dropped wide of the target.

Despite being hampered by the blustery conditions, the Valiants returned from the interval in the ascendancy and nearly took the lead through James Wilson’s glancing header.

The former Manchester United forward then combined with strike partner Harratt as the latter had another sight of goal, with the home side tightening their grip on the fixture.

Darrell Clarke’s side were finally rewarded when a Hussey corner found its way to the far post where the stooping Smith was ready and waiting to bundle in.

Tyrese Sinclair spurned a golden opportunity to level late on as Vale recorded a first victory at home since November.