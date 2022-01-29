Andrew Dallas continues scoring spree with double as Solihull thrash Altrincham By Press Association January 29, 2022, 5:13 pm A general view of a Nike AerowTrac machtball (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Andrew Dallas scored a brace as five-goal Solihull thrashed nine-man Altrincham in the National League. Dallas, who scored all five goals in last week’s 5-0 win over Dover before also netting in midweek, notched his first after 18 minutes before Kevin Berkoe was sent off for the visitors moments later. Jamey Osborne doubled Solihull’s advantage with Dallas scoring again and Callum Maycock adding a fourth before the interval. Ryan Barnett completed Solihull’s comprehensive win with nine minutes remaining. Matty Kosylo was then dismissed in stoppage time on an afternoon to forget for Altrincham. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Solihull Moors leave it late to see off Torquay Andrew Dallas nets every goal in Solihull’s 5-0 demolition of Dover Paddy Madden header enough as Stockport edge National League win over Solihull Antoni Sarcevic opens scoring account as five-star Stockport beat Altrincham