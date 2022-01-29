Stockport’s stunning form continues as they crush Barnet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stockport kept themselves top of the table with a seventh straight Vanarama National League win after sweeping past Barnet 5-0 at The Hive.

County had hit the woodwork twice before eventually taking the lead in first-half stoppage time through Will Collar’s header and defender Ryan Johnson then added another from a corner in the 54th minute.

Captain Liam Hogan headed home a third with 22 minutes before Stockport scored twice in stoppage time.

Connor Jennings slotted in following a quickly taken free-kick and Johnson bagged a fifth from close range to leave the Hatters a point clear of Halifax and Bromley, with a match still in hand.