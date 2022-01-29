Yeovil end losing run with victory over Woking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Wakefield scored the only goal as 10-man Yeovil ended a run of four successive league defeats with a 1-0 win over Woking, despite the dismissal of Mark Little.

Woking could have gone ahead as early as the third minute when Joe McNerney delivered the perfect ball to Jermaine Anderson at the back post, only for the midfielder to volley over.

The miss proved costly as Yeovil took the lead after 15 minutes. Morgan Williams steered a pass to the feet of Wakefield, who finished low into the corner.

A second goal almost followed four minutes later with Jordan Barnett getting a shot in, but home goalkeeper Mark Smith met his effort with a fine save.

The Glovers then suffered a blow of their own after 62 minutes when defender Little was sent off for his second bookable offence, a late challenge on Inih Effiong.

However, Woking could not take advantage as both Jamar Loza and David Longe-King fired wide in the search for an equaliser.