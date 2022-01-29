Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lyndon Dykes at the double as QPR thrash strugglers Reading

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 5:17 pm
Lyndon Dykes scored twice as QPR hammered Reading (Jacques Feeney/PA)
Lyndon Dykes scored twice as QPR hammered Reading (Jacques Feeney/PA)

QPR thrashed Reading 4-0 to boost their promotion hopes and pile more pressure on Royals boss Veljko Paunovic.

Lyndon Dykes scored twice and there were also goals for Luke Amos and Jimmy Dunne as fourth-placed Rangers made it five wins and a draw from their past six matches.

The victory left the west London side just two points behind second-placed Blackburn with a game in hand.

Reading, however, are struggling near the relegation zone and have now gone nine games without a win.

Their defensive shortcomings were evident again – Paunovic’s team have conceded 55 goals in 28 matches – and the travelling fans angrily chanted for the Serbian to go as the threat of relegation to League One looms.

Rangers went ahead in the 13th minute, somewhat against the run of play.

Amos shrugged off Josh Laurent and delivered a perfect cross from the right for an unchallenged Dykes to head home from the edge of the six-yard box.

The goal came shortly after former QPR youngster Laurent appealed in vain for a penalty after going down under a challenge from Dunne.

Reading had started well, with George Puscas shooting wide early on and R’s keeper David Marshall producing a fine save to push away Lucas Joao’s header from John Swift’s right-wing free-kick.

But Rangers took total control of the game after Dykes’ opener and Amos hit the post with a 25-yard strike before two goals in as many minutes sent the hosts in at half-time three up.

They doubled their lead when Dykes’ header from Albert Adomah’s 35th-minute cross ricocheted into the net off the head of luckless Reading defender Tom Holmes.

Worse followed for the beleaguered visitors when Amos started and finished a QPR counter-attack, galloping almost the length of the pitch to make it three.

Following a Reading corner, Amos collected the ball deep in his own half, found Chris Willock and sprinted forward.

Willock showed great footwork to evade a challenge and send through the former Tottenham midfielder Amos, who fired past keeper Luke Southwood from the left-hand side of the penalty area.

Dunne added the fourth six minutes into the second half when he headed in Stefan Johansen’s left-wing corner.

Marshall denied Reading a consolation goal by brilliantly keeping out Joao’s header and Southwood denied Dykes a hat-trick by tipping over the Scotland striker’s volley.

Southwood also saved from substitute George Thomas in the closing stages.

