Josh Rees at the double as Boreham Wood hit back to sink King’s Lynn

Boreham Wood kept up their promotion push with a 3-1 win over Vanarama National League strugglers King’s Lynn at Meadow Park.

The Linnets, who had lost their last four league games, took the lead in the 12th minute when Malachi Linton bundled the ball in from close range.

Boreham Wood, set to play Bournemouth next in the FA Cup fourth round, equalised five minutes before the break when Josh Rees headed in a cross from James Comley.

Rees added another early in the second half, tapping in a rebound after Danilo Orsi’s shot was saved, with a deflected effort from Tyrone Marsh on the hour wrapping up the points.