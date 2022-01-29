Dramatic Tony Craig strike ensures Crawley victory at Bradford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Craig snatched a stoppage-time winner to earn Crawley a 2-1 victory at Bradford.

The defender stooped low to head home Jack Powell’s free-kick after Tom Nichols had cancelled out Andy Cook’s first-half opener for the Bantams.

Bradford enjoyed most of the possession in the first half and ought to have gone ahead in the 20th minute when defender Paudie O’Connor headed the ball to Cook but he fired over from close range.

However, Bradford’s leading scorer made amends in the 31st minute by giving his side the lead with his 10th goal of the season.

Charles Vernam’s cross from the left found Cook unmarked at the far post and he scored with a close-range header to put them 1-0 up at the break.

Crawley dominated from the start of the second half and substitute Nick Tsaroulla had a shot blocked but Cook nearly put Bradford further in front in the 53rd minute when Jamie Walker played the ball into his path but goalkeeper Glenn Morris managed to save his shot.

The visitors were rewarded for an improved second-half performance with a 71st-minute equaliser.

Former Bradford player Mark Marshall supplied the cross for Nichols to score with a header at the far post before Craig’s late winner.