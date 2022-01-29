Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mansfield set club record for successive league wins at Leyton Orient’s expense

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 5:21 pm
Jordan Bowery scored the opener against his former side (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jordan Bowery scored the opener against his former side (Mike Egerton/PA)

In-form Mansfield set a new club record of eight successive league wins as they saw off Leyton Orient 2-0 in League Two.

Saturday’s result made it 14 wins in 16 games in all competitions for Nigel Clough’s promotion-chasers.

On a windy afternoon in a first half of few chances, the game erupted in the 44th minute when the Stags took the lead with a controversial opener.

Rhys Oates lifted a pass to Jordan Bowery in the box and the ball seemed to strike his arm before he poked it home from close range.

Orient protested but – after speaking to his assistant – the referee gave the goal.

Earlier, Lawrence Vigouroux had been well placed to save efforts from Ollie Clarke and Oates, while after 38 minutes, Ruel Sotiriou fired an effort wide from a low 20-yard shot.

The visitors rarely looked like equalising but Mansfield eased any nerves after 72 minutes as a half-cleared Stephen Quinn corner was drilled home at the first time from 18 yards by Clarke.

Two minutes later, substitute Aaron Drinan hit the outside of the home post after being sent into the right of the box, and – with 12 minutes remaining – the unlucky Drinan headed against the crossbar from close range amid a scramble from a corner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal