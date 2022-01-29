Marvin Johnson lifts Sheffield Wednesday to victory over Ipswich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday made it nine games unbeaten at Hillsborough with a 1-0 win over Ipswich thanks to a first-half volley from Marvin Johnson.

Johnson put the home side ahead in the sixth minute and the Owls missed a whole host of chances to extend their lead but nevertheless clung on to victory.

The hosts made the early breakthrough when Johnson arrived late at the back post to volley in from a Nathaniel Mendez-Laing cross.

The visitors nearly grabbed a goal against the run of play when Bersant Celina failed to convert after a superb run down the wing.

Wednesday should have doubled their advantage six minutes before the break when Florian Kamberi laid off to Mendez-Laing who fired narrowly wide of the target.

Ipswich grew into the second half but the home side continued to miss chances when Christian Walton’s flying save stopped Barry Bannan’s goal-bound effort from going in shortly after Johnson dragged an attempt wide of the far post.

Wednesday withstood some late Ipswich pressure to claim all three points and leapfrog them into eighth in League One.