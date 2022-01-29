Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marvin Johnson lifts Sheffield Wednesday to victory over Ipswich

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 5:23 pm
Marvin Johnson scored the only goal of the game in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Ipswich (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Marvin Johnson scored the only goal of the game in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Ipswich (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday made it nine games unbeaten at Hillsborough with a 1-0 win over Ipswich thanks to a first-half volley from Marvin Johnson.

Johnson put the home side ahead in the sixth minute and the Owls missed a whole host of chances to extend their lead but nevertheless clung on to victory.

The hosts made the early breakthrough when Johnson arrived late at the back post to volley in from a Nathaniel Mendez-Laing cross.

The visitors nearly grabbed a goal against the run of play when Bersant Celina failed to convert after a superb run down the wing.

Wednesday should have doubled their advantage six minutes before the break when Florian Kamberi laid off to Mendez-Laing who fired narrowly wide of the target.

Ipswich grew into the second half but the home side continued to miss chances when Christian Walton’s flying save stopped Barry Bannan’s goal-bound effort from going in shortly after Johnson dragged an attempt wide of the far post.

Wednesday withstood some late Ipswich pressure to claim all three points and leapfrog them into eighth in League One.

