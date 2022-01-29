Philip Billing scores only goal as Bournemouth beat Barnsley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bournemouth won 1-0 at Barnsley following an early goal from Philip Billing but were forced to hold on after being reduced to 10 men late on.

Denmark midfielder Billing scored the decisive goal for the Cherries in the 12th minute while defender Gary Cahill was sent off in the 88th minute at Oakwell.

Billing had the first chance of the game, meeting a loose ball with his head around six yards out, but his attempt looped over the crossbar.

Bournemouth came close once again eight minutes in. Ryan Christie ran the ball to the byline and pulled it back for Dominic Solanke, who scuffed his effort and the ball went wide.

The visitors took the lead when Barnsley keeper Brad Collins found himself stranded and missed a loose ball on the edge of the box. Solanke then crossed and Billing was there to head the ball home.

Barnsley’s first real opportunity took 26 minutes to come. The ball fell to Aaron Leya Iseka on the left-hand side of the penalty area and he struck the ball with his left foot, forcing a good save from Mark Travers.

Solanke and Billing linked up again with 10 minutes left in the half. Solanke flicked the ball on with his head and Billing fired wide.

Barnsley came close with the last action of the first half. Romal Palmer crossed the ball low across the box, Callum Styles met the ball six yards out, but Travers was there to prevent an equaliser.

It was Barnsley who had the first chance of the second half when the ball fell to Devante Cole, who got a shot off and forced Travers to make a good save.

Styles then struck the ball from around 20 yards out for Barnsley, down to Travers’ left-hand side and the keeper made a comfortable save.

Despite having a couple of decent opportunities, Barnsley were still being put under sustained pressure from Bournemouth.

Cahill managed to meet the ball from a corner, however his header was tame and easily caught by Collins.

Tykes debutant Aiden Marsh had an effort from range with his first touch of the game, striking the ball cleanly from around 25 yards out, but his shot was straight at Travers who saved with ease.

Barnsley had a decent opportunity in the 86th minute when the ball came into the box, Styles met it with an acrobatic attempt, but Travers managed to parry the ball to safety.

Bournemouth went down to 10 men after 88 minutes when Cahill, who was already on a yellow card, was sent off following a rash challenge on Cole around 30 yards from his own goal, but the visitors held on.