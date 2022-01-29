Dom Telford bags brace as Newport edge League Two victory over lowly Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dom Telford took his goal tally to 21 for the season in all competitions with a brace as Newport celebrated a 2-1 League Two victory over struggling Barrow.

Newport fans were allowed back into Rodney Parade for the first time in 2022 after Welsh government Covid-19 restrictions were ended last week and they saw their team earn all three points after a superb start.

Telford nodded in his first after just 94 seconds when Barrow failed to deal with Cameron Norman’s long throw into the box.

And the 5ft 5ins striker made it 2-0 after 12 minutes as he cut inside and found the top corner after being teed up by Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz.

The hosts failed to build on their early advantage, however, and Barrow slowly worked their way back into the contest.

Debutant Aaron Amadi-Holloway saw his header saved at point-blank range by Nick Townsend seven minutes before the break.

And Anthony Glennon’s cross was turned into his own net by County captain Mickey Demetriou after 63 minutes but the hosts did enough to claim all three points.