Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Burton secure comeback win at Lincoln

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 5:29 pm
Joe Powell got on the scoresheet for Burton (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Joe Powell got on the scoresheet for Burton (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Burton came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory at Lincoln.

John Marquis gave the Imps the lead early in the second half, but goals from Joe Powell and Sam Hughes saw the Brewers secure a deserved three points.

In blustery conditions and with the long throw of Tom Hamer proving a key weapon, Burton attacked with relish and Lincoln keeper Josh Griffiths had to make a good save to keep out an effort from Daniel Jebbison.

The best chance of the half arrived on the stroke of half-time when Griffiths produced a top drawer save to keep out a volley from Conor Shaughnessy.

The Imps began the second half on the front foot and it was not long before they took the lead in the 49th minute.

Following a spell of pressure, a dangerous cross from Cohen Bramall was converted by Marquis from close range.

Burton recovered quickly, though. Griffiths made another brilliant save to keep out an effort from Louis Moult before, in the 56th minute, Powell fired home from inside the box.

And it was Burton who found a winner as Hughes headed home virtually unchallenged from close range following a corner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal