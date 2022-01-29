Burton secure comeback win at Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burton came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory at Lincoln.

John Marquis gave the Imps the lead early in the second half, but goals from Joe Powell and Sam Hughes saw the Brewers secure a deserved three points.

In blustery conditions and with the long throw of Tom Hamer proving a key weapon, Burton attacked with relish and Lincoln keeper Josh Griffiths had to make a good save to keep out an effort from Daniel Jebbison.

The best chance of the half arrived on the stroke of half-time when Griffiths produced a top drawer save to keep out a volley from Conor Shaughnessy.

The Imps began the second half on the front foot and it was not long before they took the lead in the 49th minute.

Following a spell of pressure, a dangerous cross from Cohen Bramall was converted by Marquis from close range.

Burton recovered quickly, though. Griffiths made another brilliant save to keep out an effort from Louis Moult before, in the 56th minute, Powell fired home from inside the box.

And it was Burton who found a winner as Hughes headed home virtually unchallenged from close range following a corner.