Blackburn remain in top two despite goalless draw at Luton

Blackburn remained in the automatic promotion places despite being held to a goalless draw by play-off chasing Luton at Kenilworth Road.

The hosts started much the brighter team and went close early on, as Cameron Jerome’s header was gathered at the second attempt by Thomas Kaminski, who also had to collect Henri Lansbury’s flicked attempt from Kal Naismith’s cross.

Rovers’ only chance in the opening stages came from a mistake by Henri Lansbury which saw Sam Gallagher advance on the left, but he put his shot too close to Town stopper James Shea.

Just before the half hour, Town created their best opportunity from a cleverly-worked free kick, Lansbury finding Jerome who fed Naismith, only for the defender to scuff his attempt wide.

A deep free-kick from the visitors then saw Bradley Johnson direct his header off target, with Scott Wharton hooking a hopeful volley into the stands as well.

Luton then had a glorious chance on 40 minutes when Onyedinma did superbly on the right hand side of the area, picking out Jerome whose sidefooter beat Kaminski but not the post as the ball rebounded fortunately into the arms of the keeper.

After the break, Blackburn lost the services of Gallagher following an off-the-ball challenge from Tom Lockyer and the resulting free-kick was curled goalwards by Joe Rankin-Costello, Shea palming over the top.

Following a lull in proceedings, Rovers tried their luck twice from distance, as Bradley Johnson’s effort deflected off Naismith to drop narrowly wide, before Deyovaisio Zeefuik’s attempt was blocked behind.

Luton boss Nathan Jones swapped his front two for the final 20 minutes, bringing on the fit-again Harry Cornick and Zimbabwe international Admiral Muskwe for Jerome and Onyedinma.

However, the pair couldn’t really create a meaningful chance in the closing stages for Town as there was to be no last-gasp winner.

If anything, Rovers went closest as sub Daniel Butterworth looked to have waltzed his way through the hosts’ back-line in stoppage time, only to be denied by a last-gasp clearance.

Late on, a game which had been simmering away nicely then threatened to boil over with both sets of players coming together in the Rovers penalty area, but referee James Linington only booked Kaminski and Cornick for their troubles.