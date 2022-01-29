Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Stalemate for Oldham as John Sheridan returns

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 5:33 pm
John Sheridan made an uninspiring return (Bradley Collyer/PA)
John Sheridan made an uninspiring return (Bradley Collyer/PA)

John Sheridan’s sixth spell in charge of Oldham began with a largely uninspiring 0-0 draw against local rivals Rochdale.

A bumper 8,000-plus crowd watched the start of Sheridan’s fourth permanent stint at the helm but his side are now winless in nine matches dating back to November.

Following a 23-minute delay due to a fan medical emergency early in the game, it was Oldham who eventually created the first chance. Sam Hart saw a fizzing effort blocked following a neat pass from Alex Hunt.

At the other end Max Clark drilled over from a tight angle as he met George Broadbent’s through-ball. Aside from that there was little goalmouth action in a wind-affected first period.

Soon after the restart Clark almost struck when he just failed to convert Corey O’Keeffe’s cross at the far post.

Alex Newby then leapt highest to meet Clark’s cross, but he glanced a header wide.

The hosts struggled to make inroads towards the latter stages and Rochdale’s Conor Grant blazed over when he ought to have done better.

Dylan Bahamboula headed off target late on but it proved a disappointing day for Oldham.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal