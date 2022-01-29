Stalemate for Oldham as John Sheridan returns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Sheridan’s sixth spell in charge of Oldham began with a largely uninspiring 0-0 draw against local rivals Rochdale.

A bumper 8,000-plus crowd watched the start of Sheridan’s fourth permanent stint at the helm but his side are now winless in nine matches dating back to November.

Following a 23-minute delay due to a fan medical emergency early in the game, it was Oldham who eventually created the first chance. Sam Hart saw a fizzing effort blocked following a neat pass from Alex Hunt.

At the other end Max Clark drilled over from a tight angle as he met George Broadbent’s through-ball. Aside from that there was little goalmouth action in a wind-affected first period.

Soon after the restart Clark almost struck when he just failed to convert Corey O’Keeffe’s cross at the far post.

Alex Newby then leapt highest to meet Clark’s cross, but he glanced a header wide.

The hosts struggled to make inroads towards the latter stages and Rochdale’s Conor Grant blazed over when he ought to have done better.

Dylan Bahamboula headed off target late on but it proved a disappointing day for Oldham.