Emyr Huws scores last-gasp goal as nine-man Colchester hold Swindon

A dramatic stoppage-time equaliser from Emyr Huws earned nine-man Colchester an unlikely 1-1 draw against Swindon.

Huws converted Owura Edwards’ corner at the far post to rescue a point for the hosts after Harry McKirdy’s goal had looked set to win it for the visitors.

McKirdy had drilled wide for the visitors early on, while Luke Hannant’s header for Colchester was brilliantly saved by Swindon keeper Jojo Wollacott.

Just before half-time, Shamal George denied Josh Davison after Jonny Williams had nodded the ball into his path.

George thwarted McKirdy again early in the second half but Swindon went ahead in the 68th minute through McKirdy, who converted Ellis Iandolo’s superb cross from close range.

Colchester were reduced to 10 men with 18 minutes left when George was dismissed for violent conduct following an off-the-ball incident with Davison.

Luke Chambers was then dismissed in the 88th minute for denying a goalscoring opportunity after fouling substitute Jayden Mitchell-Lawson on the edge of the area, but Huws incredibly salvaged a point for Colchester.