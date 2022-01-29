Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emyr Huws scores last-gasp goal as nine-man Colchester hold Swindon

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 5:35 pm
Colchester snatched an unlikely draw against Swindon (Stephen Pond/PA)
A dramatic stoppage-time equaliser from Emyr Huws earned nine-man Colchester an unlikely 1-1 draw against Swindon.

Huws converted Owura Edwards’ corner at the far post to rescue a point for the hosts after Harry McKirdy’s goal had looked set to win it for the visitors.

McKirdy had drilled wide for the visitors early on, while Luke Hannant’s header for Colchester was brilliantly saved by Swindon keeper Jojo Wollacott.

Just before half-time, Shamal George denied Josh Davison after Jonny Williams had nodded the ball into his path.

George thwarted McKirdy again early in the second half but Swindon went ahead in the 68th minute through McKirdy, who converted Ellis Iandolo’s superb cross from close range.

Colchester were reduced to 10 men with 18 minutes left when George was dismissed for violent conduct following an off-the-ball incident with Davison.

Luke Chambers was then dismissed in the 88th minute for denying a goalscoring opportunity after fouling substitute Jayden Mitchell-Lawson on the edge of the area, but Huws incredibly salvaged a point for Colchester.

