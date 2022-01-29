Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exeter and 10-man Hartlepool share spoils from goalless League Two stalemate

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 5:35 pm
The spoils were shared at Exeter (Richard Sellers/PA)
The spoils were shared at Exeter (Richard Sellers/PA)

Exeter and 10-man Hartlepool fought out a goalless draw in a somewhat dour League Two encounter at St James Park.

Hartlepool started well, forcing three early corners, while Timi Odusina went close with a fierce shot that was superbly tipped over the crossbar by Exeter goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

The home side’s best chance came when the ball deflected into the path of Padraig Amond, but he wildly lashed it wide of the near post, while Matt Jay shot tamely at Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip from 25 yards.

Hartlepool’s Luke Molyneux brought a somewhat drab half to a close when he skied an effort high from close range.

The second half started with Hartlepool captain Nicky Featherstone being shown a straight red card for a high tackle on Josh Key as Exeter started to crank up the pressure.

Substitute Jack Sparkes fired a chance straight at Killip before the goalkeeper made a great stop to deny the same player, while Jake Caprice saw an effort land on the roof of the net.

Hartlepool defended superbly and with the last chance of the game, Exeter’s Tim Dieng screwed a shot wide at the far post as their afternoon ended in frustration.

