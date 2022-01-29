Sutton keep up promotion push with win over Carlisle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutton kept up the pace for automatic League Two promotion courtesy of a fine 2-0 away win at Carlisle.

First-half goals from Isaac Olaofe and David Ajiboye, within eight minutes, saw the visitors go seven games unbeaten.

Matt Gray’s charges are only behind third-placed Newport on goal difference but have a potentially vital game in hand.

Olaofe pounced on a failed Carlisle clearance to fire home his eighth goal of the season and put the U’s ahead in the 23rd minute.

The Cumbrians were unlucky not to level four minutes later when defender Jack Armer hit the post, and Ajiboye added salt to the wound as he finished off a superb Sutton team move after 31 minutes.

Carlisle stopper Mark Howard produced a good save to keep out Enzio Boldewijn just before half-time but the hosts huffed and puffed without any luck in the second half.

Jon Mellish saw his header cleared off the line just after the hour mark while Jordan Gibson’s late snapshot was beaten away by Dean Bouzanis with 10 minutes to go.