Managers agree a share of the spoils was just reward for Fleetwood and Cambridge

Stephen Crainey and Mark Bonner agreed that a point apiece from Fleetwood’s draw with Cambridge was fair reward from a drab 1-1 draw.

In a poor spectacle played in swirling wind on a difficult playing surface, perhaps neither side did enough to warrant picking up three points, having carved open just a handful of openings between them.

It was an own goal from Fleetwood’s Anthony Pilkington that had put the visitors ahead after 65 minutes but Paddy Lane produced a superb curler to level the game seven minutes later.

And Cod Army head coach Crainey felt they deserved some reward for their performance.

“We were consistent and steady today,” he said.

“It would have been nice to get the three points but when you don’t get the three points you have to make sure you don’t lose the game and that’s what we did today.

“We went behind through a set play and that was disappointing after we’d reiterated to the group before the game that set plays were going to play a massive part, with the conditions the way they were.

“But the character they showed to get back into it, and the way we finished the game, was pleasing. We were the stronger team and the team that was looking to go on and win it but unfortunately we weren’t able to do that today.

“We couldn’t create that much and the conditions played a part in that but we needed a bit more composure in the final third. Sometimes you get that composure in games but today we didn’t have it. But I love the grit and determination in the group at the minute.”

U’s head coach Bonner was disappointed to only take one point home, his side having led midway through the second half.

But, after they extended their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions, he too was impressed with his players’ efforts in such difficult conditions, if not the outcome.

“We’re a bit disappointed not to win after we’d gone ahead but let’s be honest it was horrible,” he said.

“When we got here we knew how it was going to be because the conditions and the pitch were dreadful, so we’ll happily take the point in the end.

“I thought in the first half they got right on top, they had loads of corners and we struggled to get out. We got some good control and finished the half strongly.

“We were pleased to get through it, that is the worst pitch we’ve played on this season, by a mile. So, to come and take something from the game is an excellent result for us.

“There wasn’t that much goalmouth action and I think the game was summed up by the two goals, ours was a corner that gets flicked in for an own goal and theirs was a slow-motion hit that catches the wind and finds its way in.

“It wasn’t a very nice game, it’s not one that we’ll be watching back again but it’s a brilliant point at the end of an outstanding month.”