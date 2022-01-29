James Rowberry promises more to come from high-flying Newport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newport manager James Rowberry saw his side claim a fourth-straight win with hard-fought 2-1 League Two victory over Barrow at Rodney Parade and vowed that there was more to come from his side.

Rowberry’s men claimed all three points thanks to League Two top scorer Dom Telford’s quickfire double in the first 12 minutes and hung on to win after Mickey Demetriou’s second-half own goal gave the visitors hope.

Telford headed home from a Cameron Norman long throw after just 94 seconds and then doubled the home side’s advantage with a superb finish into the top corner in the 12th minute after being teed up by Finn Azaz.

“I thought we were excellent in the first 20 minutes of the game and then maybe we sat into that 2-0 lead a little bit,” Rowberry said.

“But the most pleasing thing for me is that I know there’s a lot more to come from us.

“We’ve won 2-1 at home and got four wins on the spin and I still know there is more to come from this team.”

The win keeps Newport third in the table ahead of next weekend’s trip to runaway leaders Forest Green.

“They’ve just beaten Tranmere 4-0 away so it will be a tough game,” he added. “We’re going into that game as a massive underdog but we’ve just got to try to continue the streak that we’re on.”

Rowberry also heaped praise on Telford, who became the first Newport player to score 20 goals in a Football League season since club favourite John Aldridge in 1983-1984.

And the Exiles boss is hoping there will be no deadline-day bids for the striker, who is out of contract in the summer.

“He was superb and to get to that record is some achievement,” he said. “I’m really pleased for him.

“But credit to the team as well because they supply the chances and I think Dom would be the first to say that.

“We’ve had no interest so far but I’m quite looking forward to the window shutting.”

Struggling Barrow remain 21st in the table and manager Mark Cooper admitted his side paid a heavy price for a dreadful start.

“We started really poorly,” said the Barrow boss. “We knew that they had a lot of joy from their long throws and we didn’t defend it.

“For the second one, we lost the ball in midfield and we showed Telford – who is on fire – inside.

“We’ve got to start better than that. After that we competed well and we should have possibly got something out of the game.

“We should have got something for our second-half performance but it just shows, if you start like that, you’re always chasing your tail.”