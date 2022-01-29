Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Rowberry promises more to come from high-flying Newport

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 6:27 pm
James Rowberry promised more to come from Newport (Bradley Collyer/PA)
James Rowberry promised more to come from Newport (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Newport manager James Rowberry saw his side claim a fourth-straight win with hard-fought 2-1 League Two victory over Barrow at Rodney Parade and vowed that there was more to come from his side.

Rowberry’s men claimed all three points thanks to League Two top scorer Dom Telford’s quickfire double in the first 12 minutes and hung on to win after Mickey Demetriou’s second-half own goal gave the visitors hope.

Telford headed home from a Cameron Norman long throw after just 94 seconds and then doubled the home side’s advantage with a superb finish into the top corner in the 12th minute after being teed up by Finn Azaz.

“I thought we were excellent in the first 20 minutes of the game and then maybe we sat into that 2-0 lead a little bit,” Rowberry said.

“But the most pleasing thing for me is that I know there’s a lot more to come from us.

“We’ve won 2-1 at home and got four wins on the spin and I still know there is more to come from this team.”

The win keeps Newport third in the table ahead of next weekend’s trip to runaway leaders Forest Green.

“They’ve just beaten Tranmere 4-0 away so it will be a tough game,” he added. “We’re going into that game as a massive underdog but we’ve just got to try to continue the streak that we’re on.”

Rowberry also heaped praise on Telford, who became the first Newport player to score 20 goals in a Football League season since club favourite John Aldridge in 1983-1984.

And the Exiles boss is hoping there will be no deadline-day bids for the striker, who is out of contract in the summer.

“He was superb and to get to that record is some achievement,” he said. “I’m really pleased for him.

“But credit to the team as well because they supply the chances and I think Dom would be the first to say that.

“We’ve had no interest so far but I’m quite looking forward to the window shutting.”

Struggling Barrow remain 21st in the table and manager Mark Cooper admitted his side paid a heavy price for a dreadful start.

“We started really poorly,” said the Barrow boss. “We knew that they had a lot of joy from their long throws and we didn’t defend it.

“For the second one, we lost the ball in midfield and we showed Telford – who is on fire – inside.

“We’ve got to start better than that. After that we competed well and we should have possibly got something out of the game.

“We should have got something for our second-half performance but it just shows, if you start like that, you’re always chasing your tail.”

