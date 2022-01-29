Former Great Britain winger Des Drummond dies aged 63

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rugby league has paid its respects to former Great Britain winger Des Drummond, who has died at the age of 63.

The RFL led the tributes, saying the 24-cap Lion was “a player whose brilliance, athleticism and personality transcended the sport”.

Born in Jamaica, Drummond made his name at Leigh, earning a contract with the club after he and his parents followed brother Alva over to England.

The RFL sends deep condolences to the family and friends of Des Drummond, who has died at the age of 63. Des played 24 times for Great Britain, won the Championship with Leigh, and was a player whose brilliance, athleticism and personality transcended the sport. pic.twitter.com/0JwbvX5ahb — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) January 29, 2022

He made 280 appearances for Leigh and won the title with them in 1982, earning his place in club folklore.

“Leigh Centurions are devastated to hear of the passing of Des Drummond,” said the club. “Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this current time.

“Des was a superstar whose brilliance created so many memories and a humble, modest and much-loved person.”

Drummond would go on to become an all-time great at Warrington too, captaining the side and winning the Regal Trophy against Bradford in 1991.

So sorry to hear of the sad news that Des Drummond has passed away. One hell of a competitor a great player and a top guy @WarringtonRLFC #RIPDes — Jonathan Davies OBE (@JiffyRugby) January 29, 2022

“The club is deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of former player Des Drummond,” said Warrington, who held a silence for Drummond ahead of their friendly with Wigan on Saturday.

Drummond also made a splash outside of rugby league, finishing second in the BBC series ‘Superstars’ and posting a 100 metres time that would qualified him for the 1984 Olympics.

Cross-code great Jonathan Davies described Drummond as “one hell of a competitor and a top guy”, with other former clubs including Barrow and Workington also paying their respects.