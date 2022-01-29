Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jon Brady relieved as Northampton end winless start to 2022

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 6:41 pm
Jon Brady was pleased to ‘tick off’ a first win of 2022 (Leila Coker/PA)
Relief was the overriding emotion for Jon Brady as his Northampton side finally chalked up their first win of 2022.

The promotion-chasing Cobblers have stumbled since being hit by Covid but deservedly returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Salford on Saturday.

Paul Lewis scored the game’s only goal on 12 minutes, turning in a set-piece, as Northampton kept their 12th clean sheet of the season.

“It’s nice to be back to winning ways,” said Brady.

“It’s been mentioned a couple of times that we haven’t had a win in 2022 so it’s good to tick that off and get the three points.

“I feel that’s now three and a half good performances in a row if you count the second half against Crawley and the draws with Forest Green and Sutton.

“To play like we did in the first half today was really good because the conditions were difficult but we played some good football and looked strong and I was pleased with it.

“The second half became tough against the wind but we dug in and the boys managed the game well and to come out with a win feels really good.

“Make no mistake, Salford are a really good side and have made some excellent signings and we limited them to few chances.

“It was good to be back to like we have been previously – solid and strong at the back, moving the ball sharply and keeping the tempo high and pressing them hard when we were able to. It was a strong performance.”

Meanwhile, it was disappointment for Salford boss Gary Bowyer.

He said: “It was a hard-fought game in blustery conditions and I thought it would be decided by a set-piece.

“We started the game well and had two great opportunities from corners but they score from the first one they have and it’s poor marking by us.

“The rest of the game wasn’t a spectacle to watch, that’s for sure, and I think the conditions played a part in that, but we still had a couple of really good opportunities, again at set-pieces.

“That was the type of game it became but the ball has hit Matt Smith and gone straight at their goalkeeper and in the end that’s probably the difference in the game.

“When you see the conditions, you know it’s not going to be a pretty game of football so to concede the only goal from a set-piece is disappointing.

“We have to be better with the ball. They probably shaded it and made better decisions in the conditions.”

