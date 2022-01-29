Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cameron Brannagan celebrates remarkable feat of scoring four penalties

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 6:45 pm
Cameron Brannagan scored an astonishing four penalties in one game (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Cameron Brannagan scored four penalties in Oxford’s 7-2 win over Gillingham to write his name into football’s history books.

Remarkably they were the first successful penalties of the Liverpool academy product’s senior career, excluding shoot-outs, and more than he had taken in normal time at any level.

He was the first player to score even three penalties in an English league game since 2017, with Gillingham on the other end of the deal on that occasion when Josh Wright’s treble earned a 3-2 win over Scunthorpe.

Before that it had not been achieved in the league since 1957, by Manchester City’s Ken Barnes against Everton. Chelmsford’s Scott Fenwick scored penalty hat-tricks in two successive games in April 2018 in the National League South, against Whitehawk and as part of a four-goal haul – with the first from open play – against East Thurrock.

Cameron Brannagan scores the winning penalty in the play-off semi-final shoot-out against Portsmouth in July 2020
Brannagan described his achievement as “absolutely mental” and to emphasise just how much it came out of the blue, Oxford were only awarded four league spot-kicks in the whole of last season. Brannagan took one of those, against Crewe, and needed a follow-up attempt to score after Will Jaaskelainen saved.

The only spot-kicks of the midfielder’s career before that came in Premier League Two for Liverpool’s under-23 side in December 2017, scoring in successive games against Sunderland and Swansea – though he has scored in shoot-outs including the 2020 play-off semi-final against Portsmouth.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “We agreed the other day I was moving on to pens, and lucky enough we got four today and I put them all away. I’m absolutely made-up.”

