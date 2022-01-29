Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Gray hails ‘fantastic’ performance as Sutton beat Carlisle

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 6:47 pm
It was another pleasing performance for Sutton boss Matt Gray (Yui Mok/PA)
Sutton boss Matt Gray hailed his promotion-chasing side after their 2-0 win away to Carlisle.

First-half goals from Isaac Olaofe and David Ajiboye secured a ninth straight game without defeat in all competitions.

The South London club are one victory away from heading to Wembley in the Football League Trophy, whilst simultaneously trying to secure promotion to League One, and Gray said: “I’m certainly delighted.

“A clean sheet away from home considering the busy run we’ve been on is fantastic.

“We scored two great goals and it’s another three points on the road. Overall I’m absolutely thrilled.

“The first-half performance was particularly pleasing. We were all over them, it was one-way traffic and we got our rewards with the two goals.

“The game possibly should have been out of sight in the first half. We had so many chances but unfortunately couldn’t take them.”

Despite a great day on the road, Gray let out his frustrations at the way his side are perceived despite their success.

He said: “There’s a little bit of frustration creeping in with me. I think sometimes we don’t get the credit we deserve.

“Yes we’re big, strong and powerful and are dangerous from set pieces but that second goal shows what we’re about. It was some great football.”

Carlisle’s lacklustre showing in front of goal continued as they went a third game without scoring.

The Cumbrians sit eight points above the trapdoor to non-league football, and boss Keith Millen said: “Sutton were very good at what they do in the first half. They are big and strong and win second balls and we were second best.

“We weren’t strong enough against what they do and we know what they do. They do it well and it happened when we went down there in September.

“We were the better side in the second half but the damage was already done by then.”

The hosts have scored just nine home goals all season and their loyal fans once again watched their side get shut out.

“It’s not just a problem at the minute, it’s been a problem all season,” said Millen.

“There’s definitely…it’s not a fear but a lack of confidence.

“I want to take the shackles off and go for it a bit more and have the players believe they’re going to score.

“That’s a problem I’ve known about since I’ve been at the club. We’re trying to address it in this window but we’re finding it difficult.

“But it’s something we’re all aware of and it’s a frustration.”

