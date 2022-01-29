Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Lowe pleased with Preston reaction after ‘unacceptable’ first half

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 6:47 pm
Boss Ryan Lowe was pleased with Preston’s reaction after ‘unacceptable’ first half against Bristol City (Nick Potts/PA)
Manager Ryan Lowe was proud of Preston’s comeback after putting an ‘unacceptable’ first-half display behind them to draw 2-2 with Bristol City at Deepdale.

Emil Riis Jakobsen ensured a late point for Preston with an equaliser deep into stoppage time but the Lilywhites’ play-off push suffered from a disappointing performance.

The hosts were particularly poor in the first half which City dominated after Chris Martin opened the scoring after 12 minutes.

Jakobsen levelled early in the second half and then salvaged a share of the spoils after Antoine Semenyo had put the Robins back in front nine minutes from time.

Lowe said: “We know the first half simply wasn’t good enough, hopefully it’s a one-off in that sense.

“I won’t accept the first-half performance from the players and the lads know that.

“But despite that, I was really pleased with the reaction of the players in the second half.

“We freshened it up after the break and I’m really pleased with the reaction. We weren’t quite at it first half and we were disappointed with large parts of it.

“(Cameron) Archer is going to be a star for us, the fans have taken to him already as well, and he’ll get goals for us, I’m sure.

“It was a great tackle to start the move for the second goal and we’ve gone from one end to the other and got the equaliser and that is pleasing.”

Nigel Pearson’s visitors enjoyed the bulk of possession in the early stages with Martin’s calm finish deservedly edging them in front.

Lowe opted for a double substitution at the interval and they turned the tide when Danish star Jakobsen was the quickest to react as he poked home a leveller from close range.

Despite appearing to be in the stronger position to go on and win the game, Semenyo fired home at the near post to leave them chasing the game again.

Han-Noah Massengo’s trickery allowed him to glide past two Preston challenges on the edge of the box and his near-post ball was fired home by Semenyo.

But there was to be a final sting as Preston’s quick counter caught City out and Jakobsen arrived on cue inside the box to volley home Brad Potts’ brilliant cross.

“It is frustrating and annoying not to come away with three points,” said Pearson.

“You also have to say it was a fantastic strike for the equaliser.

“Within that, we know we have to be more streetwise. We had the chance to run it into the corner and run the clock down and we didn’t.

“I also think this official made mistakes and missed things and there was a foul in the build-up to their second equaliser.

“We’ve gone from a side at the start of the season which struggled to be creative, to one that is dangerous.

“We could have had a more comfortable lead here but we created opportunities and missed them.

“I thought we did well in attack and from set plays and at the end we looked the stronger side but we couldn’t get the result.”

