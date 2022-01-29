Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink proud of Burton after comeback win at Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was a proud man after watching his Burton side come from behind to secure a deserved 2-1 win at Lincoln.

The Brewers had the better of the first half at the LNER Stadium but fell behind four minutes into the second half when John Marquis converted a cross from close range.

Burton hit back quickly, with Joe Powell firing home in the 56th minute before Sam Hughes powered a close-range header into the net 10 minutes from time.

After the match, Albion boss Hasselbaink hailed his players’ bravery.

“I’m very proud of my team, to come here and play the way we played. It’s not an easy place to come to and we were brave,” he said.

“We had a lot of young players again and they held their own. We played well and contained them.

“It was a blow when the goal came against us, but it didn’t keep us down and their goalkeeper (Josh Griffiths) made some incredible saves. I had to say ‘well done’ to him after the game.

“But we were brilliant, we were on the front foot, we created good chances in the first half and could have scored two goals.”

Hasselbaink was delighted with the response to the midweek defeat to MK Dons.

He added: “We were comfortable and controlled the game. We controlled the game even when we didn’t have the ball, which is an art. For us to do that here is a big thing for us.

“We wanted to do that on Tuesday but it wasn’t meant to be. I must say, the players have done themselves proud today.”

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton was unhappy with the manner of the goals, with both following set-pieces.

“I’m more disappointed with the first goal than the second one, believe it or not,” he said.

“From the long throw (from Tom Hamer), they’ve had four touches of the ball (before the goal).

“The second one was a scrappy one to give away. There was potentially a foul but, still, I’d like us to be a bit stronger and affect Sam Hughes in his run-up to the goal.

“You can’t afford to give people free headers in the six-yard box at any level.

“But we’ve been good for five or six games now. The only critical thing I could say about the players was how we dealt with the set-plays.”

Appleton had withdrawn experienced defender Adam Jackson, who was making his first appearance since early December due to concussion, shortly before the winning goal.

Asked if that may have contributed to the freedom afforded to Hughes, he said: “Possibly, although the lad who scored had been picked up by the same player for the whole game.

“We’re delighted to have got 75 minutes out of Jacko, anything beyond 60 was a bonus.

“We knew we were going to have to make the subs (Brooke Norton-Cuffy replaced Teddy Bishop at the same time), but maybe it did affect us slightly.”