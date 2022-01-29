Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink proud of Burton after comeback win at Lincoln

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 6:49 pm
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink watched Burton beat Lincoln (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was a proud man after watching his Burton side come from behind to secure a deserved 2-1 win at Lincoln.

The Brewers had the better of the first half at the LNER Stadium but fell behind four minutes into the second half when John Marquis converted a cross from close range.

Burton hit back quickly, with Joe Powell firing home in the 56th minute before Sam Hughes powered a close-range header into the net 10 minutes from time.

After the match, Albion boss Hasselbaink hailed his players’ bravery.

“I’m very proud of my team, to come here and play the way we played. It’s not an easy place to come to and we were brave,” he said.

“We had a lot of young players again and they held their own. We played well and contained them.

“It was a blow when the goal came against us, but it didn’t keep us down and their goalkeeper (Josh Griffiths) made some incredible saves. I had to say ‘well done’ to him after the game.

“But we were brilliant, we were on the front foot, we created good chances in the first half and could have scored two goals.”

Hasselbaink was delighted with the response to the midweek defeat to MK Dons.

He added: “We were comfortable and controlled the game. We controlled the game even when we didn’t have the ball, which is an art. For us to do that here is a big thing for us.

“We wanted to do that on Tuesday but it wasn’t meant to be. I must say, the players have done themselves proud today.”

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton was unhappy with the manner of the goals, with both following set-pieces.

“I’m more disappointed with the first goal than the second one, believe it or not,” he said.

“From the long throw (from Tom Hamer), they’ve had four touches of the ball (before the goal).

“The second one was a scrappy one to give away. There was potentially a foul but, still, I’d like us to be a bit stronger and affect Sam Hughes in his run-up to the goal.

“You can’t afford to give people free headers in the six-yard box at any level.

“But we’ve been good for five or six games now. The only critical thing I could say about the players was how we dealt with the set-plays.”

Appleton had withdrawn experienced defender Adam Jackson, who was making his first appearance since early December due to concussion, shortly before the winning goal.

Asked if that may have contributed to the freedom afforded to Hughes, he said: “Possibly, although the lad who scored had been picked up by the same player for the whole game.

“We’re delighted to have got 75 minutes out of Jacko, anything beyond 60 was a bonus.

“We knew we were going to have to make the subs (Brooke Norton-Cuffy replaced Teddy Bishop at the same time), but maybe it did affect us slightly.”

