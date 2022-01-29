Bournemouth boss Scott Parker pleased with win over Barnsley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker was pleased with the 1-0 victory against Barnsley after his side saw out the closing stages at Oakwell with 10 men.

An early goal from Philip Billing secured the Cherries a valuable three points, which were hard-earned after Gary Cahill’s 88th-minute dismissal.

Parker said: “Overall a big result for us, that was key, we needed to come here and win the game first and foremost.

“It’s been a big week for us in terms of self-reflection and an understanding. It’s a difficult place to come, it was always going to be difficult.

“It was tough conditions, obviously the wind and then the actual pitch, but that’s what it is, that’s what this league is about.

“We showed our quality again, got a goal in front and created some chances. You need to see the game out and we did that very well.”

On the red card, he said: “He’s not been helped by the pass; he’s obviously committed and caught the boy. I thought he was brilliant today though.

“Obviously there are still players back at the training ground like Adam Smith, Ethan Laird, Chris Mepham, players that are obviously going to make us stronger over the coming weeks.”

Billing had the first chance of the game, meeting a loose ball with his head around six yards out, when his attempt looped over the crossbar.

The goal came when Barnsley keeper Brad Collins found himself stranded and he missed a loose ball on the edge of the box. Dominic Solanke crossed into the box and Billing was there to head the ball home.

Barnsley came close with the last action of the half when Romal Palmer’s low cross found Callum Styles who met the ball six yards out, but Travers was there to prevent an equaliser.

It was Barnsley who had the first chance of the second half when the ball fell to Devante Cole who forced Travers to make a good save.

Debutant Aiden Marsh had an effort from range with his first touch of the game, after coming on in the 78th minute, striking the ball cleanly from around 25 yards out. His shot however was straight at Travers.

Barnsley had a decent opportunity in the 86th minutes when the ball came into the box and Styles met it with an acrobatic attempt, but Travers managed to parry the ball to safety.

Bournemouth went down to 10 men after 88 minutes when Cahill, who was already on a yellow card, was sent off after a rash challenge on Cole around 30 yards from his own goal.

Barnsley head coach Ferran Sibila said: “It’s really frustrating. The supporters were with us in the second half.

“That’s football, it’s up to us as a team, as coaches, as a club to try to create the chances, the worrying thing would be if we did not create any chances. If we create chances, it is about keeping the confidence.

“We were playing one of the best teams in the league, we had to play on the wings. Our focus now is getting players back, we have a lot of players out of the squad.

“It was very difficult with the wind. You could see that lots of players were having moments of indecision in the game.”