Marco Silva criticises Fulham’s second-half display in draw against Blackpool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marco Silva criticised Fulham’s second-half display after his Championship leaders were held to a 1-1 draw by Blackpool.

Silva’s side came into the game having scored 22 goals and taken 12 points from their previous four games and appeared on course for another victory when Aleksandar Mitrovic put them ahead in the sixth minute.

It was the striker’s 28th league goal of the season and came before the game was halted in the 13th minute, while a supporter, named by the club as Paul Parish, received medical treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Parish was treated in the Hammersmith Stand before being transported to hospital and later died.

The players returned to the pitch after a delay of over 40 minutes and the visitors worked their way back onto level terms when Josh Bowler equalised in the 56th minute.

Fulham boss Silva said: “Definitely, the result was not good. It was a disappointing result.

“We didn’t start well, we started brilliantly – in the first 11 minutes against a team who changed everything to face us. We scored a really good goal and had great chances to score the second.

“Then unfortunately we had the break and it was a really serious situation, so all our thoughts are with our friend.

“After we came back, we expected some changes because we’d controlled things so well.

“We were too slow in the second half and when you play slowly, you give some belief to the opposition.”

Silva also reserved criticism for referee Peter Bankes for what he believed were a succession of decisions that went against his team.

He added: “Our second half was bad but the second half from the ref was really bad.

“The way he managed the game, you can have a bad afternoon like my team but it was a bad second half from my team and the referee.

“The way he managed the game, you can have a bad afternoon like my team but it was a bad second half from my team and the referee.

“It was not a big decision, it was many, many, many small designs. When there are 10, 20 of them, it’s difficult to understand.”

Bowler struck the crossbar in the first half before claiming the equaliser in the second after CJ Hamilton capitalised on a mistake by Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo to create the opening.

And Blackpool boss Neil Critchley hopes the midfielder – who has attracted interest from Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest – remains a part of his squad after this month’s transfer window has closed.

Critchley said: “I thought he was outstanding. You could see the respect they had for him. He nearly scored in the first half, good finish for the goal. He’s been brilliant for us.

“Let’s see what happens. He’s our player, we’re delighted to have him and we know how good he is and we know his worth.

“We want to be a club that gives young players an opportunity and develops them and if they then have the opportunity to move on and it’s the right time to move on and it’s right for the club then we want to be that club.

“But that’s not me pushing him out the door as we were delighted to have him. If he stays after 11pm Monday night we’ll all be delighted to have him.”

He added: “Fulham are a Premier League team in waiting and I fully expect them to get promoted.

“It was a good point today. We’ll get confidence from that but we won’t get carried away.”