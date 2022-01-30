Nat Sciver ‘more sad than happy’ after England draw Test thriller with Australia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England vice-captain Nat Sciver admitted she felt “more sad than happy” after the one-off Women’s Ashes Test ended in a draw with Australia following a thrilling finale in Canberra.

After Australia, who would have retained the Ashes with victory, set England a target of 257 runs off 48 overs just before tea on the fourth and final day, the tourists subsequently looked on course for a famous win, needing 45 runs off 60 balls with seven wickets in hand.

The hosts then battled back and were favourites themselves having reduced England to 244 for nine in the 46th over, before Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone kept Australia at bay for the final 13 balls to snatch a dramatic draw.

The result gives both sides two points each and leaves Australia leading 6-4 heading into the concluding three one-day internationals.

Sciver, who contributed 58 off 62 balls, told a press conference: “Test-match cricket can be very emotionally draining and tiring, but then when it comes down to that and you’ve got a chance to win…

“Unfortunately I feel more sad than I do happy at the minute. We’ll be able to reflect on it and hopefully be able to take the positives from today, because we batted so well to get ourselves into that position.

“It felt like we were just going to get over the line but unfortunately we weren’t able to. But then obviously saving it became very important.”

The all-rounder added: “At the start (of the innings) we talked about just playing and seeing where we get to at tea, being positive, being busy. Every day we’ve seen people get in and score very quickly on the wicket. So that was the plan really.

“After tea, we said more of the same and just breaking it down into each over, if we can get five or six runs each over, then we’re in a good position, keep doing that and see where we get to. We got into a great position, but couldn’t quite get over the line in the end.”

Following Australia captain Meg Lanning’s declaration on 216 for seven, in which Beth Mooney top-scored with 63, England’s run chase started with Tammy Beaumont (36) and Lauren Winfield-Hill (33) producing an opening stand of 52 in 14 overs.

1️⃣6️⃣8️⃣* first innings 4️⃣8️⃣ second innings An absolutely stunning performance from our captain this Test match 👏 #Ashes | #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/ffryyhkvwB — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 30, 2022

There were subsequently contributions of 48 off 54 balls from skipper Heather Knight – who had scored 168 not out in the first innings – Sciver’s 58 and a 32-ball 45 by Sophia Dunkley before the tense final few overs.

The first of the three ODIs takes place at the same venue, Manuka Oval, on Thursday, and Sciver said: “Maybe a bit of reflection tomorrow, and just take from it that we’re able to get around six an over for that long, taking that into a 50-over match.

“I think all the bowlers are in really good places as well. So for us, there’s three ODIs to win to regain the Ashes, so that’s what we’ll be focusing on.”

Lanning said: “My mind’s a bit frazzled to be honest – there was a lot going on there.

That was unbelievable. All four results were possible. It ended as a draw #Ashes — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 30, 2022

“We declared feeling like we had enough runs there. England batted really well and put us under pressure. Then it was nice to be able to flip it around a little bit towards the back-end, just to be able to fight back like that I think was really impressive. It was a pretty amazing game in the end.

“I feel like we might have got away with one a little bit there. But, still, we were sort of in a pretty good position to win, so I’m still not sure what to make of it.

“It’s as good a Test match as I’ve been involved in, it was a lot of fun, it was up and down and I hope everyone enjoyed watching.