Shaun Maloney: Hibernian fans understand the position we are in

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 11:23 am
Shaun Maloney aims to add a new attacker to his squad. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Shaun Maloney aims to add a new attacker to his squad. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Shaun Maloney believes Hibernian’s supporters are well aware of the size of task he faces to get the team to the level he wants.

The Easter Road side were booed off after losing 3-2 at home to Livingston on Saturday, and the recently-installed manager feels that was a perfectly natural reaction to watching a poor second-half performance.

However, Maloney – who replaced Jack Ross last month when Hibs were seventh in the Premiership – insists most of the fanbase can see the bigger picture and are well aware of the issues that need resolving within the team before they can start winning games consistently.

He said: “I knew when I took the job that there is a lot of work needed in certain areas and there was a reason they were on the run they were.

“I don’t feel like the fans aren’t with me. I understand that, when your team gets beaten, these are the reactions that happen.

“They are very, very supportive, but they know where we’re at; there’s a reason why Hibs were seventh when I took over.

“The fans have been very supportive and I think they understand the position that we’re in.”

Maloney is expecting a positive response when on-form city rivals Hearts travel to Easter Road on Tuesday.

He said: “The players don’t need any motivation for the derby or a need to understand how important a game it is.”

By that point, Maloney will have hoped to have recruited a high-calibre attacker as he bids to fill the void left by the recent sale of Martin Boyle to Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly.

The manager is intent on adding a player who can run at defences and help get the team up the pitch and into dangerous areas before the transfer window closes at midnight on Monday.

He said: “I think the profile that we’re looking for is speed and that one-v-one ability. We’ll definitely be working hard to try and bring that player in because when a team goes man for man against you like Livingston did, and once Demetri Mitchell started to fatigue, we really didn’t have anyone with that speed or one-v-one ability, and that’s when you have to try and pass through.

“We can do that, we’ve shown it with goals, but if you have that particular threat then it can unbreak any sort of defensive structure.”

