Joe Hart hoping for improved Celtic performance ahead of Old Firm derby

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 11:53 am
Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart is looking forward to the Old Firm game (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Joe Hart is looking forward to Wednesday night’s Old Firm game at Celtic Park with an eye on an improved Hoops performance.

Saturday’s cinch Premiership match against Dundee United at Parkhead provided an afternoon of frustration for Ange Postecoglou’s side until winger Liel Abada grabbed a dramatic 90th-minute winner to take the home side to within two points of leaders Rangers, who fought out a 3-3 draw against Ross County in Dingwall.

Celtic, who had stand-in skipper Nir Bitton sent off in the 81st minute for picking up two yellow cards, will go top of the league with a victory over the Light Blues and Hart believes they will have to get back to their best.

He told Celtic TV: “It was a big goal, big moment, but a long way to go.

“It is a different conversation if Liel doesn’t do what he did but he did and that’s the facts of the game and we have put ourselves in a good position.

“It is going to be a big night, I think everyone is pumped, everyone is excited. It is our next game so we can actually focus on it.

“But it is one game that we need to perform to the level that we set ourselves and we didn’t quite reach on Saturday so I think that is more important.”

A disappointed United boss Tam Courts was pleased with the performance of his side, especially his youngsters, but did not rule out adding to his squad before the transfer window closes.

He said: “We got a lot of plaudits at Ibrox when we had a 16-year-old (Craig Moore) playing and five or six academy graduates on the pitch.

“We had a number on the bench on Saturday and started another two. When you look at (Lewis) Neilson – because of his size and composure – you forget that he’s only 18.

“(Archie) Meekison is only 19, (Ross) Graham made his debut today and was excellent when he came on.

“These are all positives for us. They’re getting really good exposure by being at this club and they are getting opportunities on merit.

“It’ll depend on who goes out whether we get new faces in. If nothing happens I’m happy with the squad we’ve got.

“We’ve unearthed more young players who can add value. But if we get a chance to strengthen, we’ll look to take it.”

